Aomori: Boy, 16, accused in fatal stabbing of father

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 15, 2020

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy over the fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Tsugaru City, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 15).

At around 3:20 p.m., police received a distress call about a person stabbed at the residence, located in the Kizukurikomozuchi area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the man, 49, collapsed. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

A boy fatally stabbed his father in Tsugaru City on Monday (Twitter)

Police later arrested the boy, a high school student, on suspicion of attempted murder. A knife was retrieved from the scene. Police allege that the boy used the knife to slash his father in the neck.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are also investigating whether to change the charges against the boy to murder.

