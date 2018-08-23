 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anri Sugihara received online death threat

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 23, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old male fan of popular gravure (pin-up) idol Anri Sugihara for posting an online threat in which he said he would kill her, reports TBS News (Aug. 23).

In January, the man, a resident of Chiba Prefecture, wrote on the blog of Sugihara that he would stab her. “It seems that you can not return to your hometown in Hiroshima Prefecture,” he reportedly wrote. “You will certainly get your comeuppance.”

A 49-year-old man posted a death threat on the blog of Anri Sugihara in January
The suspect denies the allegations but admits to commenting on the blog. “I would not do such a thing because I love Anri,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect, who is currently hospitalized with a mental disorder, attended a meet-and-greet “handshake” event to mark the release of a new calendar featuring Sugihara in December of last year. During the proceedings, the suspect got into a dispute with staff members.

Over an unspecified period, the suspect sent numerous letters and emails to Stardust Promotion, which is the Sugihara’s agency, while insisting he is her lover. In February, the agency consulted with police.

