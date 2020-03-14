American woman accused of smuggling cocaine in bra

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a female American national over the alleged smuggling of cocaine at Narita International Airport last month, reports TBS News (Mar. 13).

On February 23, Laurie Jane Trumpy, 50, allegedly arrived at the airport on a flight from Brazil with about 2.2 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside the cups of her brassiere.

The drugs have a street value of 44 million yen, police said.

“Since I am homeless, I am troubled by money,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations. She has been prosecuted in the case.

Upon the woman’s arrival, a Japan Customs official became suspicion after learning the woman’s passport had been issued just two weeks before and noticing bulges in her chest area.

The woman also said that an acquaintance offered to pay her 5,000 dollars to smuggle the cocaine.