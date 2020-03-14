 Press "Enter" to skip to content

American woman accused of smuggling cocaine in bra

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 14, 2020

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a female American national over the alleged smuggling of cocaine at Narita International Airport last month, reports TBS News (Mar. 13).

On February 23, Laurie Jane Trumpy, 50, allegedly arrived at the airport on a flight from Brazil with about 2.2 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside the cups of her brassiere.

The drugs have a street value of 44 million yen, police said.

“Since I am homeless, I am troubled by money,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations. She has been prosecuted in the case.

An American woman arrived at Narita International Airport with cocaine concealed inside her bra (Twitter)

Upon the woman’s arrival, a Japan Customs official became suspicion after learning the woman’s passport had been issued just two weeks before and noticing bulges in her chest area.

The woman also said that an acquaintance offered to pay her 5,000 dollars to smuggle the cocaine.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »