American teacher among 6 not prosecuted over alleged robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of six persons, including an American, over the alleged assault and robbery of a male college student in Ota Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 11).

At around 1:35 p.m. on August 11, Pedro Henrique da Silva, a 29-year-old English teacher, and the other suspects, aged 19-49, allegedly broke into the residence of the 22-year-old student, located in the Kitamagome area.

They then jumped atop the victim while pummeling him repeatedly in the face, causing bruises, according to police.

They also allegedly stole 160,000 yen in cash and seven items, including a necklace, valued at 320,000 yen.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of trespassing and robbery resulting in injury in November, all six suspects denied the allegations.

On December 7, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute the six suspects.

Da Silva is a resident of Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefecture. Police believe that he and the other suspects got into a dispute with the victim at a music-related event the day before the incident.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.