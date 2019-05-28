American male accused of beating daughter, dousing her with hot water

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old American male over the alleged abuse of his daughter in Nikko City on Sunday, reports TBS News (May 27).

Between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., the American allegedly used a pole and his hands to beat his daughter, 10, on her face and back at the lodging facility he manages. The suspect also doused her with with boiling water.

The girl, a fifth-year elementary student, suffered bruises over the length of her body and burns to her face, police said.

The suspect, who has been accused of inflicting injury, partially denies the allegations, telling police that he did indeed use his palm to strike his daughter. “There was [no use] of a pole,” he was quoted. He also said that burning her was “not on purpose.”

After the incident, the girl’s whereabouts became unknown. After the family consulted with police, she was located and taken into protective custody.