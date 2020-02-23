Alleged rape of 8-year-old girl: Suspect likely targeted victim when mother not present

OSAKA (TR) – One of the twin brothers suspected in the sexual assaults of an 8-year-old girl likely targeted the victim while she was alone, police said, reports Asahi Broadcasting Television (Feb. 21).

Since last July, Yuki Mukai, a 25-year-old employee in the construction industry, is suspected of raping the girl, a second-year elementary school student, at the residence of his then girlfriend, 27, in Osaka Prefecture.

The suspect likely carried out the crimes when her mother was not at home, police have learned.

Police also arrested the suspect’s twin brother, Ryota, for allegedly raping the same girl inside the house of a relative in the same prefecture and again at a bicycle parking area last April.

Both suspects live in Izumi City, Osaka. Ryota also works in the construction industry. On Friday, police sent both suspects to prosecutors on suspicion of coerced intercourse.

Upon his arrest, Yuki admitted to the allegations. Meanwhile, Ryota told police that he was “under the influence of alcohol” and does “not clearly recall” the incidents. However, he added, “But maybe [I did it].”

According to police, neither suspect was aware that the other had carried out his own sexual assault against the girl prior to the start of the investigation.

The matter emerged when the girl told her mother that she was “a victim of rape” last November.