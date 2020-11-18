All in the family: Truck driver, wife, teen son accused of burglarizing Numazu home

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested three members of a family over the alleged burglary of a home in Numazu City, reports Shizuoka Asahi Television (Nov. 17).

In September, a 54-year-old truck driver, his wife (39) and their son (15) allegedly broke into the residence and stole a bank card and 8,000 yen in cash.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The family lives in Fujinomiya City. Police first arrested the boy, a middle school student, over the alleged theft of 1.2 million yen in cash and a wristwatch from another residence in Numazu in August.

Police believe that the boy’s father gave him instructions about carrying out the crimes. The suspected role of the woman was not revealed.