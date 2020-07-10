Akita: Woman slashes herself and daughter, 4, inside car; girl dies

AKITA (TR) – A 32-year-old woman is suspected of fatally stabbing her daughter inside her car in Yurihonjo City last week. She is also believed to have attempted suicide, reports TV Asahi (July 3).

Police plan to question Saori Sato, a resident of Yurihonjo, on suspicion of murder after she recovers from her injuries.

At around 8:30 p.m. on July 2, police received a report about a “car on the sidewalk” of a national highway.

Officers arriving at the scene found Sato and her daughter, 4-year-old Chiai, bleeding from unspecified injuries in the driver’s and passenger seats, respectively.

Chiai was transported to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. “I stabbed my daughter,” Sato was quoted by emergency personnel.

When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle was atop the curb of the highway. It was damaged on its right side, possibly the result of an accident. A knife was found inside, police said.