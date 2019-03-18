Akita: Skeletal remains of 3 infants found at farmhouse

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the skeletal remains of three infants were found inside a farmhouse in Akita City over the weekend, reports TBS News (Mar. 17).

At around 2:40 p.m. on March 16, the proprietor, Yoshiyuki Saito, aged in his 70s, tipped off police after the discovery of “what appear to be the bodies of infants.”

According to police, the results of autopsies revealed that the bones are from infants. The genders of the corpses are not known. The infants are believed to have died at least several years ago.

The proprietor shares the residence with his son, daughter and her daughter. His son’s wife died last year after suffering from an illness.

The son found the bones wrapped in cloth that had been placed in a cardboard box in a second-floor storage room of a hut on the property while cleaning.

Police are now questioning the occupants about the case, which is being treated as abandoning a corpse.