Aichi: Woman, 84, accused of strangling son with electric cord

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested an 84-year-old woman over the alleged strangling of her son at their residence in Seto City over the weekend, reports Nippon News Network (June 29).

At around 10:30 p.m. on June 28, Mariko Kobayashi allegedly used an electric cord to strangle her  son, 59-year-old Yoichi, around the neck inside their residence in the Harayamadai area.

Yoichi was rushed to a hospital. However, he was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later, police said.

Mariko Kobayashi strangled her son at their residence in Seto City on June 28 (Twitter)

“My son is unemployed, and we got into a quarrel about his frequent drinking. So I strangled him with the cord,” Kobayashi was quoted in admitting allegations of attempted murder.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges to murder.

