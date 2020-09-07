 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Woman, 55, lived with corpse of father

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 7, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman after the corpse of her father was found inside their residence in Kasugai City, reports NHK (Sept. 6).

On Saturday, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Takakuradai area, and found the corpse of Kenji Tanaka, 87, lying face-up inside a room on the second floor.

The body had no external wounds, police said.

Upon the arrest of Naoko Tanaka on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, she told police, “I was unable to contact the police or the city office [after he died].”

A corpse was found in a residence in Kasugai City on Saturday (Twitter)

The suspect shared the residence with her father. At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a nephew of Kenji living outside the prefecture alerted police. “I have not been in touch with my uncle for 10 days,” he reportedly said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

