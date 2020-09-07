Aichi: Woman, 55, lived with corpse of father

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman after the corpse of her father was found inside their residence in Kasugai City, reports NHK (Sept. 6).

On Saturday, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Takakuradai area, and found the corpse of Kenji Tanaka, 87, lying face-up inside a room on the second floor.

The body had no external wounds, police said.

Upon the arrest of Naoko Tanaka on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, she told police, “I was unable to contact the police or the city office [after he died].”

The suspect shared the residence with her father. At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a nephew of Kenji living outside the prefecture alerted police. “I have not been in touch with my uncle for 10 days,” he reportedly said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.