Aichi: Woman, 52, arrested after corpse of mother found in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman after the corpse of her mother was found in their residence in Aisai City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 8).

At around 1:30 p.m., Suzuko Wakamatsu, 83, was found stabbed by her granddaughter at the residence, located in the Nedakacho area. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found her clothed body collapsed face-up atop a futon. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Tsuhima Police Station, a knife was discovered on the premises. The incident is believed to have taken place between around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday and the time of the discovery.

Upon the arrival of police and emergency services, the daughter of Wakamatsu, who also lives at the residence, was not present. Police later located her early the next morning.

Upon her apprehension on suspicion of murder, she admitted to the allegations. “Because my mother’s stomach is so dirty inside I stabbed her,” she was quoted by police in explaining her motive.