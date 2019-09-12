Aichi: Video shows man assaulting, robbing elderly woman

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 11).

At around 5:50 a.m., Satoru Kaneko, of no known occupation, confronted the woman, 69, outside the entrance of a building in Chikusa Ward. After allegedly punching her and pulling her to the ground, he grabbed a bag containing 270,000 yen in cash and fled.

The woman suffered injuries to her chest and other areas of her body that will require one week to heal, the Chikusa Police Station said.

In security camera footage shot from the building, the perpetrator is shown driving the woman back toward the entrance before kicking her. He then drags her to the ground, steals the bag and uses his knee to assault her in the face. As he flees, the woman gives chase.

About 14 hours after the crime, an officer from the station apprehended Kaneko on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. “I did it since I have no money,” Kaneko was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.