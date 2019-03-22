Aichi: Train conductor nabbed in pachinko parlor robbery

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two men, including a train conductor, over the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Chiryu City last year, reports NHK (Oct. 5).

On the morning of October 5, Mitsuo Natsuyama, a 36-year-old conductor for the Transportation Bureau for the City of Nagoya, Takuya Ito, a 36-year-old company employee, allegedly worked together to attack a male employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes in a parking lot.

After knocking him over, one of the suspects grabbed a bag containing about 30 million yen in cash and fled, according to the Anjo Police Station.

The employee suffered light injuries that required one week to heal, police said previously.

Police arrested Natsuyama and Ito on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury after an examination of security camera footage.

“I know nothing,” Natsuyama was quoted by police in denying the allegations. Meanwhile, Ito admits to the charges.

Police believe that the suspects had inside information as to the timing for when the male employee would be in possession of the cash.

According to the transportation bureau, Natsuyama is a conductor for the Meijo Line subway. “We have not been informed of an arrest, but if it indeed happened it is truly inexcusable,” a representative of the bureau was quoted by the Chunichi Shimbun (Mar. 22).