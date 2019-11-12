Aichi: Theft suspect found to have corpse of ‘mother’ in freezer

AICHI (TR) – A 58-year-old man accused of theft was found to have a corpse in the freezer at his residence in Seto City on Tuesday, police said, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 12).

At around 9:15 a.m. officers from the Seto Police Station entered the residence of Koichi Kojima, of no known occpuation, in the Higashiyamacho area and found the body inside the freezer.

Kojima, who lives alone in the residence, told police, “[It is] my mother.”

At the time of the discovery, police were unable to confirm the gender of the body, which was bent at the head and wrapped in a towel. The approximate age of the person was also unknown.

Police entered the residence as a part of an investigation into a shoplifting incident in Seto two years ago. Kojima was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

In addition to investigating whether to also accuse Kojima of abandoning a corpse, police are working to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death.