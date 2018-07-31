Aichi: Skeletal remains found in Nishio residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains likely belonging to a 44-year-old woman in her residence in Nishio City on Monday, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (July 30).

At around 11:00 a.m., officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Togasaki area, and discovered the remains.

The gender of the body is not known. However, police suspect the body is that of the woman, who shares the residence with her 70-year-old mother.

The day before the discovery, relatives of the pair visited the residence and found the elder woman collapsed in the garden. She is currently receiving medical care, police said.

The relatives visited the residence after not being able to contact the women over an extended period. Officers entered the premises the following day.

Police plan to question the elder woman about the remains once she recovers.