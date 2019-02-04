 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Skeletal remains found in forest

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 4, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Obu City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Feb. 3).

At around 10:20 a.m., a worker cutting bamboo in the Kyowacho area tipped off police after finding “a mummified corpse” in the forest, located between a field an orchard.

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse lying face-up. Clothes were also found, but due to the state of decay the gender of the person is not known.

Skeletal remains were found in a forest in Obu City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police are now seeking to identify the corpse and determine whether the person was the victim of foul play.

