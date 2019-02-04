Aichi: Skeletal remains found in forest

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Obu City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Feb. 3).

At around 10:20 a.m., a worker cutting bamboo in the Kyowacho area tipped off police after finding “a mummified corpse” in the forest, located between a field an orchard.

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse lying face-up. Clothes were also found, but due to the state of decay the gender of the person is not known.

Police are now seeking to identify the corpse and determine whether the person was the victim of foul play.