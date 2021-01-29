Aichi: Security guard found with 500 school girl gym uniforms

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a security guard who is suspected of stealing hundreds of school girl gym uniforms, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 29).

At around 5:55 p.m. last December 4, Yuzuru Takeuchi, 47, allegedly stole gym uniforms, shirts and bags belonging to three high school girl from the baskets of their bicycles at a convenience store parking lot.

“I couldn’t control my sexual desire,” Takeuchi told the Nishio Police Station in referring to the items, valued at 21,720 yen.

On Wednesday, police searched his residence in Isshiki, Nishio and found about 500 gym uniforms, bags and books.

“I did this about 50 times,” the suspect also told police.