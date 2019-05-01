Aichi: Post-barbecue party scuffle leaves man in serious condition

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old male scaffolding worker who allegedly assaulted a man following a barbecue party in Nagoya on Sunday, leaving him in serious condition, reports Nippon News Network (May 1).

At around 3:00 p.m., Tomoya Mizuno, a resident of the town of Toyoyama, allegedly used his hands to strike Kazuhiro Monkawa, a 38-year-old factory worker, at Shonai Ryokuchi Park, causing him to strike his head on the ground.

Monkawa was rushed to a hospital with a fractured skull. Three hours later, he lost consciousness. He remains in serious condition, police said.

Prior to the incident, Mizuno participated in the barbecue party at the park, which included seven other men and 6 women.

When the party ended, some members of the group, including Mizuno, got into a dispute as they headed home. The assault took place after Monkawa, who was not acquainted with any members of the group, attempted to break up the fight.

After the incident, Mizumo fled the scene. However, he surrendered at a police station on Tuesday. “I did a serious thing,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations. “I thought that I would get caught eventually after running away.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.