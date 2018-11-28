Aichi: Police seek vehicle in robbery of ¥40 million

AICHI (TR) – Following the robbery of a man of nearly 40 million yen in Nagoya earlier this month, police revealed on Tuesday that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area around the time of the incident, reports NHK (Nov. 27).

At around 2:30 p.m. on November 8, an unknown male perpetrator came up behind the man, 78, on a road in the Sakae area and snatched a shoulder bag containing about 38 million yen in cash.

Prior to the incident, the victim withdrew the cash, which represented proceeds from transactions, from a credit union. The perpetrator then fled the scene afterward. The man was not hurt, police said previously.

According to investigative sources, an examination of security camera footage showed the man being followed by a black vehicle over a distance of 3 kilometers as he walked from the credit union.

The footage showed men in the driver’s and passenger seats of the vehicle. Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the men over possible involvement in the crime.

Following the incident, police found a witness who said the perpetrator was dressed entirely in black. He was also wearing a knit cap and breathing mask.