Aichi police: Dispute over money led to fatal stabbing in Tahara

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male company employee in Tahara City, reports Kyodo News (May 10).

According to the Tahara Police Station, a dispute over money led Taichi Tsujita to fatally stab Takumi Otsuka, 43, at the suspect’s apartment building.

At around noon on Sunday, Tsujita allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Otsuka in the back, left leg and right arm.

Police arriving at the scene found Tsujita near Otsuka, who was collapsed near a staircase.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Otsuka died as a result of shock due to loss of blood, police said.

Meanwhile, Tsujita received medical treatment at a hospital for cuts to the palms of both of his hands.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, Tsujita denied the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors the next day.

“I know nothing [about the matter],” he told the Tahara Police Station. “I didn’t do it.”

Tsujita lives in a unit on the second floor of the building. Prior to the incident, Otsuka and his boss arrived at the unit from the Kanto area. They then got into the dispute.

According to a witness, Otsuka yelled for help as the attack took place.