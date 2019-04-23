Aichi police arrest ‘Fuzoku King’ over alleged assault of ex-wife

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested the former manager of a chain of sex businesses that is believed to have funded organized crime over the alleged assault of his former wife, reports Sankei Sports (Apr. 19).

On April 16, Yoshinori Sato, the 61-year-old former head of fuzoku (commercial sex) chain Blue Group, allegedly slapped the face of his former wife. As well, the following day, he allegedly threatened her, “You do not have permission to leave here.”

The woman, who suffered a bruise to her left cheek, contacted police on April 18.

Police did not reveal whether Sato admits to the allegations.

According to police Blue Group was a funding source for the Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi. He became known as the “Fuzoku King.”

Sato has been arrested several times in the past. In 2013, police arrested him for making threatening phone calls to the home of the investigator on five occasions between July and August of 2010. As well, a police officer provided Sato with information regarding vehicles used in investigations in 2012.

For the two crimes, he served a prison term that ended in February. The officer in the second case was handed a suspended prison term.