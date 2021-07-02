Aichi pair accused of manslaughter in death of man whose corpse found on beach

AICHI (TR) – Two men living in the prefecture have been prosecuted over the death of a man whose corpse was found on a beach in Tahara City earlier this year.

On Thursday, Tetsuo Sakai, 63, and Yoshiyuki Osaki, 58, were prosecuted on suspicion of manslaughter and confinement.

In May, the defendants allegedly abducted 70-year-old Hideo Komuro from Toyohashi City and brought him by car to the town of Minamichita.

After repeatedly beating him in the head with a hammer, they moved Komuro to a fishing boat and dumped him into Ise Bay.

Komuro lived in Toyohashi. On May 3, his body was found on a beach in the Ehimacho area of Tahara. The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was drowning, police said previously.

The pair had originally been arrested for murder but the charges were reduced to manslaughter.

Three other men were also arrested in the case. However, they were not prosecuted. No reason for the non-prosecutions was given.