Man suspected of swindling ¥14 million from women met via dating app

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of swindling women he met online out of more than 10 million yen, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Sept. 15).

Thus far, police have accused Kanan Fukaya, of no known occupation, in nine cases. In the latest, the suspect allegedly defrauded a 27-year-old woman living in the prefecture out of 1.6 million yen.

Fukaya told the woman, whom he met via a dating app, that he would use her funds to invest in a virtual currency that would “return 2.4 times the principal.” He added, “I’ll definitely return it.”

According to the Atsuta Police Station, the suspect, who lives in Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, has declined to comment on the allegations.

Police had already accused Fukaya of using the same ruse to swindle seven other women. He is believed to have collected more than 14 million yen from the victims.