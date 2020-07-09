Aichi: Man stabbed father to death before taking fatal leap in front of train

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police believe that a 31-year-old man stabbed his father to death in Toyoake City on Monday before committing suicide, reports CBC Television (July 6).

At around 8:30 a.m., the wife of Kazuo Nishikawa alerted police. “It seems that my son stabbed my husband with a knife,” she said.

Officers arriving at their residence, located in the Misakicho area, found Kazuo, 58, collapsed and bleeding on the first floor with several stab wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers then began searching for the son, 31-year-old Masaki, whose whereabouts were unknown upon their arrival.

Approximately 20 minutes after the call, at around 8:50 a.m, Masaki leaped from a platform at Zengo Station, located about 1 kilometer from the residence, and into the path of an oncoming limited express train.

He was also confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

“I could not help but stab [him] many times”

According to police, Kazuo and Masaki started quarreling with another before the incident. At around 1:30 a.m., Kazuo’s wife, aged in her 50s, heard a scream. When she checked, Masaki bound her with tape. “I could not help but stab [him] many times,” he told her in referring to Kazuo.

At around 8:00 a.m., Masaki fled the residence. His mother then untied herself and alerted police. She was unharmed in the incident, police said.

Police have yet to find the knife used in the crime. In addition to conducting an autopsy on the body of Kazuo, they plan to send papers on Masaki to prosecutors on suspicion of murder, according to Kyodo News (July 6).