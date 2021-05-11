Aichi man placed 3,800 calls to police ‘to talk’

AICHI (TR) – Upon his arrest, 54-year-old Kazuhiro Nagai said he just wanted “to talk.” However, that desire grew excessive.

On May 8, police said that Nagai placed 3,875 calls to police over the 12-month period ending in March.

“I did not make the calls to interfere with the work of police officers,” Nagai said. “I wanted the police to talk to me.”

On one day, Nagai, a company employee living in Toyohashi City, dialed the number 254 times.

“There is no decent police officer responding to 110,” he said during one of the calls. “What a waste.”

“There’s a cockroach”

The number 110 is used for citizens to report urgent matters, such as accidents or incidents. However, citizens use the number for trivial things.

“There’s a cockroach,” one caller said. “I have a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius,” another said.

A representative from the communications division of the Aichi Prefectural Police requested that citizens call 9110 for non-urgent matters.