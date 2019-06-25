 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Man in custody after Nagoya stabbing leaves pair dead

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 25, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of two other men in Nagoya’s Kita Ward on Monday night, reports TBS News (June 25).

According to police, the victims are Eiji Akamatsu, 41, and 44-year-old Tomoyuki Ogasahara, who are both employed at the same company.

At around 10:30 p.m., a passerby tipped off police about “someone with a knife who committed a stabbing.” The two victims were sent to a hospital where they were later confirmed dead

The cause of death of both men was shock due to loss of blood, police said.

Two persons were stabbed on a road in Nagoya on Monday
Two persons were fatally stabbed on a road in Nagoya on Monday (Twitter)

Early Tuesday, police arrested the male suspect, who was not named, on suspicion of murdering Ogasahara. Police did not reveal whether suspect admits to the allegations.

A witness told Fuji News Network that they saw a fight that left one man standing over two others on the ground. When asked if the man standing attempted to flee, the witness said, “There was no sense that he was a in rush, not at all.”

