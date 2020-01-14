 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Man dies after police apprehension in Inazawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 14, 2020

AICHI (TR) – A 57-year-old man suspected of damaging a patrol car in Inazawa City died after he was taken into custody by officers on Sunday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 13).

At around 4:50 p.m., police attempted to escort the man, of no known occupation, home after trouble broke out during a neighborhood association meeting.

However, the man allegedly broke a side mirror on a patrol car. Three officers, one a 41-year-old head patrol officers, then subdued him a road outside the vehicle.

At around 5:25 p.m., he was transported to a hospital. He was confirmed dead at around 10:40 p.m., according to the Inazawa Police Station.

A man died after he was apprehended by police in Inazawa City on Sunday (Twitter)

In an image provided by Fuji News Network that shows the apprehension, the three officers are atop the man, who is pinned face-down onto the
pavement.

In addition to determining the cause of death, police are seeking to learn whether the means of apprehending the man was appropriate.

