Aichi: Man dies after police apprehension in Inazawa

AICHI (TR) – A 57-year-old man suspected of damaging a patrol car in Inazawa City died after he was taken into custody by officers on Sunday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 13).

At around 4:50 p.m., police attempted to escort the man, of no known occupation, home after trouble broke out during a neighborhood association meeting.

However, the man allegedly broke a side mirror on a patrol car. Three officers, one a 41-year-old head patrol officers, then subdued him a road outside the vehicle.

At around 5:25 p.m., he was transported to a hospital. He was confirmed dead at around 10:40 p.m., according to the Inazawa Police Station.

In an image provided by Fuji News Network that shows the apprehension, the three officers are atop the man, who is pinned face-down onto the

pavement.

In addition to determining the cause of death, police are seeking to learn whether the means of apprehending the man was appropriate.