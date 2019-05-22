Aichi: Man accused of repeatedly running over manager of love hotel with car

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly driving over the male manager of a love hotel in Ichinomiya City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (May 22).

At around 9:30 p.m., Kentaro Nakashima, a company employee, allegedly used his vehicle to run over the manager three times in front of the hotel, located in the Tanyocho area.

The manager suffered injuries to his elbows and knees that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

Nakashima, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, Nakashima was a guest at the hotel. Prior to the incident, the manager told the suspect that his room was dirty, which resulted in an argument.

The manager then stood in front of Nakashima’s vehicle before the suspect allegedly ran him over. Police apprehended the suspect after the manager provided the license plate number of the vehicle.