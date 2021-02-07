Aichi: Man, 75, left corpse of wife in car

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man after the discovery of the corpse of his wife inside his vehicle in Ichinomiya City, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 7).

On Saturday morning, Toshinobu Hino allegedly moved the body of his wife, 72-year-old Hideko, to the back seat of his vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Hino admitted to the allegations. He also hinted at killing his wife, police said.

The body was found by the daughter of the couple during a visit to the residence that morning. “My mother is unconscious inside a car,” the daughter said in alerting emergency services.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.