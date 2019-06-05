 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Man, 75, accused of fatally assaulting wife for failing ‘to prepare a meal’ not prosecuted

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 5, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 75-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Nagoya last month, reports Fuji News Network (June 6).

On June 16, Hiroki Tatsumi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the face of his wife, 64-year-old Mieko, causing her to suffer a broken nose, at the residence, located in the Tamafunecho area of Nakagawa Ward.

Later that morning, Tatsumi tipped off emergency services. “My wife is not breathing and unconscious,” he reportedly said. After being transported to a hospital, she was confirmed dead.

Hiroki Tatsumi (Twitter)

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Tatsumi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, it was learned that the results of an autopsy did not conclude that injuries to Mieko were due to the assault.

Police arrested Tatsumi on suspicion of inflicting injury. He admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “[I did it] because she failed to prepare a meal,” the suspect was quoted by the Nakagawa Police Station.

