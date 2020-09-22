Aichi: Man, 54, not prosecuted after corpse of mother found

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 54-year-old man who was found to be living with the corpse of his mother in their residence in Ichinomiya City last month, reports Tokai Television (Sept. 18).

On the morning of August 30, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Masahiro Kato, of no known occupation, and found the decayed body lying face-up on the floor inside a first-floor room.

The body showed on signs of external wounds. Due to the stage of decay, the gender of the body is not known, the Ichinomiya Police Station said previously.

On September 19, prosecutors with the Ichinomiya branch of the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kato. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

During questioning, Kato said that his mother died around August 23. “I didn’t report [her death] because it was a hassle,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to allegations of abandoning a corpse.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor contacted police after not being able to contact the suspect’s mother over an extended period.