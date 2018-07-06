Aichi: Man, 50, nabbed over fatal stabbing at Nagoya pachinko parlor

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance at a pachinko parlor in Nagoya on Thursday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 5).

At around 11:25 a.m., Tetsuya Osumi, a resident of Kita Ward, is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab Tomoyoshi Kato, a 44-year-old resident of Higashi Ward, inside the parlor, located in the Nakamarucho area of Kita.

Kato was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later confirmed dead, according to police.

Osumi, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to kill him, so I stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect and victim were customers at the parlor. According to a male customer, 68, the pair got into a scuffle outside a toilet. Prior to the stabbing, Osumi grabbed Kato by the throat.

In addition to determining what circumstances led to the incident, police are also investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.