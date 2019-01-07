Aichi: Korean national accused of slashing taxi driver in ¥384 robbery

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male Korean national for allegedly slashing the driver of a taxi during a robbery in Nagoya, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 7).

At around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, the suspect, 59, used a knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to slash the neck and chest of the male driver, 64, inside his vehicle in Nakamura Ward. He then snatched 384 yen from the victim.

The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Nakamura Police Station.

After the incident, the suspect, who is a taxi driver himself, fled the scene. However, police later apprehended him at a park about 1 kilometer from the scene of the crime. He was subsequently accused of robbery and attempted murder.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to slashing the driver. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.