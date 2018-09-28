Aichi: Headless corpse found along railway

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of a man was found along a rail line in the town of Taketoyo on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 27).

At around 5:40 a.m., the driver of the first Meitetsu Kowa Line train of the day tipped off reported the discovery of the man, whose head was missing, along the track bed between Chita Taketoyo and Age stations.

According to police, the body, likely that of an middle-aged man, was clothed in a business shirt and slacks. The body showed signs that he had been struck and killed by a passing train. No will was found at the scene.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man.

The incident caused a delay of about one hour along the line.