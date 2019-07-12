Aichi: Employee at city office accused of planting spy cam in toilet

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at the government office for Toyota City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a toilet on the premises, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 9).

On Monday, the employee, who is assigned to the health and social welfare division, surrendered to police after he was unable to locate the camera in the toilet. Officers later accused him of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

“I planted [the camera] to take tosatsu photographs,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to voyeur photography.

On June 26, another staff member found the camera. The following day, the matter was reported to police.

“We would like to apologize for betraying the public,” a representative of the city was quoted. “By upping discipline, we will work to prevent a recurrence.”