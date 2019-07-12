 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Employee at city office accused of planting spy cam in toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at the government office for Toyota City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a toilet on the premises, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 9).

On Monday, the employee, who is assigned to the health and social welfare division, surrendered to police after he was unable to locate the camera in the toilet. Officers later accused him of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

“I planted [the camera] to take tosatsu photographs,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to voyeur photography.

An employee at the Toyota City government office has been accused of planting a spy camera inside a toilet
An employee at the Toyota City government office has been accused of planting a spy camera inside a toilet (Twitter)

On June 26, another staff member found the camera. The following day, the matter was reported to police.

“We would like to apologize for betraying the public,” a representative of the city was quoted. “By upping discipline, we will work to prevent a recurrence.”

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »