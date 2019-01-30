Aichi: Doctor accused of injecting female patient with anesthesia before sexual assault

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old private physician for allegedly plying a female patient with anesthesia before sexually assaulting her in Gamagori City last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 28).

At around 9:50 p.m. on October 10, Norihiro Okamoto allegedly injected the woman, 29, with anesthesia inside a parked vehicle and molested her.

Okamoto, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault due to the victim’s inability to fend off his actions, denies the allegations, according to the Gamagori Police Station.

The matter emerged when the woman lodged a complaint with police the day after the alleged crime, police said.

The arrest is the second for Okamoto, who made several calls to the woman over non-medical-related matters last year. Then, in November, he allegedly threatened her 33-year-old husband, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 10, 2018).

Upon his arrest in December, Okamoto denied the allegations, telling police that he made the call but did not issue a threat. However, he admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial at the Toyohashi branch of the Nagoya District Court on January 11.