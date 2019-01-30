 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Doctor accused of injecting female patient with anesthesia before sexual assault

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 30, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old private physician for allegedly plying a female patient with anesthesia before sexually assaulting her in Gamagori City last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 28).

At around 9:50 p.m. on October 10, Norihiro Okamoto allegedly injected the woman, 29, with anesthesia inside a parked vehicle and molested her.

Okamoto, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault due to the victim’s inability to fend off his actions, denies the allegations, according to the Gamagori Police Station.

Norihiro Okamoto
Norihiro Okamoto (Twitter)

The matter emerged when the woman lodged a complaint with police the day after the alleged crime, police said.

The arrest is the second for Okamoto, who made several calls to the woman over non-medical-related matters last year. Then, in November, he allegedly threatened her 33-year-old husband, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 10, 2018).

Upon his arrest in December, Okamoto denied the allegations, telling police that he made the call but did not issue a threat. However, he admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial at the Toyohashi branch of the Nagoya District Court on January 11.

