Aichi: Doctor accused of breaking into apartment of female colleague

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a doctor on staff at a hospital in Karyia City for allegedly breaking into the apartment of a female colleague, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 24).

Early on November 30, Yoshiki Kosumi, a 28-year-old orthopedic surgeon, allegedly used a key to enter the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s.

“I woke up with a feeling that [someone] was touching my face,” the victim said. “[The intruder] then ran toward the front door and fled.”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing, Kosumi admitted to the allegations. “It was to enjoy the thrill,” the suspect said. “It was mischief taken further.”

According to police, Kosumi was seen using the key in security camera footage shot at the apartment.

Police also found Kosumi to be in possession of another key that is believed to be for the residence of another woman working at the hospital.

Police are now investigating how Kosumi obtained the keys.