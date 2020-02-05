Aichi: Decayed corpse found in plastic box in Nagoya residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after finding the corpse of an elderly woman inside a residence in Nagoya, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 28).

At around 5:25 p.m. on January 28, officers working off a tip found the decayed corpse inside a plastic box in the residence, located in the Fujisatocho area of Meito Ward.

Though the state of decay was to the point that the gender is not known, the body is believed to be that of 83-year-old Michiko Yagi, who lives in the residence with her 56-year-old son, the Meito Police Station said.

Prior to the discovery, police arrested the son on suspicion of trespassing at an unspecified location. During the investigation, he said, “My mother is dead.” Officers then entered the residence and made the discovery.

In addition to seeking to confirm the identity of the body, police are questioning the son on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.