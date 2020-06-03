Aichi: Corpse of newborn boy found in park toilet

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a newborn boy inside a park toilet in Nishio City on Tuesday, reports Kyodo News (June 2).

At around 2:50 p.m., a city employee tipped off the Nishio Police Station about the corpse, which found inside a toilet at Sumizaki 1 Go Park.

According to police, the unclothed body of the infant was found inside a plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached. The body showed no signs of external wounds.

The matter emerged earlier that morning. At around 8:40 a.m., a passerby alerted the city office after hearing “a cat-like cry coming from the toilet.”

The city employee then visited the toilet, which is for male and female visitors to the park. However, since the stall was in use and no noise was heard coming from inside, the staff member left.

When the staff member visited again at around 2:30 p.m., they found the stall covered with blood. The body in the bag was found nearby.

Police are now investigating whether a woman gave birth to the child in the toilet and abandoned him.