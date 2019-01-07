Aichi: Brazilian national arrested over murder of wife

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old male Brazilian national who was wanted over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Toyokawa City last month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 23).

During questioning by police, Katsuhiro Carlos Okamoto admitted to slashing the neck of his wife, 40-year-old Mayumi Claudia Makimori, also a Brazilian national, and striking her with a hammer.

On December 17, Makimori was found collapsed face-down atop a bed in a bedroom in the second-floor apartment with wounds to her face and head by her son.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Makimori dead at the scene, police said previously.

Mikimori shared the residence with Okamoto and their son. After the discovery by the son, a neighbor saw him crying as he held his dog. “When I awoke, I found my mother dead,” the boy was later quoted by police.

At the time of arrival of police, Okamoto was not present. On the night of December 22, he surrendered at the Toyokawa Police Station. The following day, he was accused of murder.