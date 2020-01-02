Ad exec. not prosecuted over alleged attempted rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors last week announced the non-prosecution of a 37-year-old advertising executive over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at his residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).

Koichi Karibe, the representative director of F.LIGHT, denied the allegations upon his arrest in late November on suspicion of attempted quasi-coerced intercourse.

“I brought maybe 10 women I met via matchmaking applications to my residence over a month,” the suspect told the Shinjuku Police Station. “I do not recall [the matter].”

On December 26, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Karibe. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

On April 7, Karibe took the woman in question, aged in her 20s, to an izakaya restaurant. “Why don’t we go for a drink at my place?” he later asked her.

Once inside, he attacked her, according to a news report. After jumping atop her on the floor, he peeled off her coat and grabbed at her chest. When he attempted to have sex with her, she vehemently resisted. Then, when he became distracted, she fled.

At some point after the incident, Karibe moved to another residence in Setagaya Ward. Prior to his arrest, police searched that residence and discovered illegal drugs.