Actor Makoto Sakamoto not prosecuted for alleged domestic violence

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of actor Makoto Sakamoto over alleged domestic violence, reports TBS News (Apr. 20).

At around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Sakamoto, 42, allegedly grabbed the hand of his wife, aged in her 40s, inside their apartment in Taito Ward while striking his mother-in-law, aged in her 70s.

His mother-in-law lives in a different unit in the same building. Neither she nor her daughter suffered an injury, the Asakusa Police Station said previously.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sakamoto. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Upon his arrest, Sakamoto, who was drunk at the time, denied the allegations. “I didn’t assault [anyone],” the suspect was quoted by police previously.

Sakamoto is known for his supporting role in the film “Densha Otoko” (2005).