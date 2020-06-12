Actor, 26, accused of seriously injuring elderly woman in sexual assault

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old male actor over the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman at her residence in Musashino City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June11).

At around 12:30 a.m. on January 26, Daisuke Yamauchi trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 70s, just after she entered. “Kiss me,” he reportedly said after forcing her to the ground. He then pushed his lips onto hers.

The woman resisted the attack over a five-minute period. Before fleeing, the suspect also stole a bag containing about 62,000 yen in cash, according to the Musashino Police Station.

After the incident, the woman, who lives alone, sought help from a neighbor. She suffered a fractured hip that required six weeks to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault resulting in injury, Yamauchi admitted to the allegations, police said.

The woman works part-time at a restaurant. Yamauchi, who was not

previously acquainted with her, surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. Police believe that he first spotted her outside in the street and followed her.

“I knew she was in her 70s,” the suspect was quoted by police. “When she refused [my advances], I wanted to show her how charming I am.”

Yamauchi is affiliated with agency Eri Office, located in Taito Ward. On Thursday, the agency posted a message on its site. “We would like to offer a deep apology not only to the victim in the incident but also to Yamauchi’s fans and related parties, and for any inconvenience caused to the public.”

The agency has removed Yamauchi from its roster on the site.