Accused stalker ‘flew into rage’ after married boyfriend found new mistress

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a civic employee for allegedly stalking her married boyfriend last year, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 3).

On five occasions between December 5 and 22, Sayako Kondo, a middle school guidance counselor for Adachi Ward, allegedly posted notes at the entrance of her boyfriend’s residence.

In one of the notes, Kondo, 53, expressed “a bad feeling” toward him, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Law, Kondo admitted to the allegations, the Ayase Police Station said.

Kondo’s boyfriend, aged in his 50s, is married. She told police that they had talked about marriage before he suddenly dropped out of contact.

“I flew into a rage after finding out that he was starting up with a new woman,” Kondo said.