AAA’s Naoya Urata not prosecuted over alleged assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of Naoya Urata, the lead singer of the group AAA, over the alleged assault of a woman earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 17).

At around 5:00 a.m. on April 19, Urata, 36, allegedly used his palm to slap the face of the woman, 20, at a convenience store in Chuo Ward. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police after his arrest.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Urata. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, Urata called out to the woman, with whom he was not acquainted. However, he assaulted her after she did not acknowledge him, which caused him to become angry, police said previously.

Two days after the incident, Urata was released. At a press conference that same day, Urata said while attired in a dark suit that he was reflecting upon the matter. “I will cut off alcohol,” the singer said. “I will stop drinking.”

AAA, which includes six male and female members, made its debut in September, 2005. That year, the group was presented with the New Artist of the Year award at the Japan Record Awards.