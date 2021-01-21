¥8.2 million in 10 months: Illicit photographer ‘just couldn’t stop’

OSAKA (TR) – Even though he’s only a university student, he might have already found his calling.

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student who is suspected of repeatedly taking illicit photographs of women in order to make money, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 19).

In February, the unnamed student, 21, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a female university student in her 20s inside a stopped train at Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

According to police, the suspect attends a private university in Osaka Prefecture.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, the student admitted to the allegations, saying that he started the practice about five years ago, when he was a high school student.



600 videos

An examination of tablet computer belonging to the student revealed about 600 videos showing the underwear of females, including a high school student.

Of those videos, the suspect posted about 50 on a pay-to-view site, earning between 500 and 3,000 yen per clip. Over a 10-month period through last November, he collected a total of about 8.2 million yen in revenue.

Police traced some of his earliest work back to a shopping center in Osaka City. Last January, an employee found a smartphone taped to the ceiling of a women’s bathroom.

“I wanted to make money and just couldn’t stop taking illicit photographs,” the suspect said.