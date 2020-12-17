 Press "Enter" to skip to content

6 Vietnamese nationals not prosecuted for smuggling Ecstasy

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of six Vietnamese nationals over the alleged smuggling of Ecstasy, reports NHK (Dec. 16).

In October, the suspects, including 23-year-old Nguyen Tien Manh, were alleged to have worked together to send a package containing around 2,000 tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy, from Vietnam to Japan in the international mail.

Police believed that the suspects were part of a smuggling ring. However, all six of the suspects denied the allegations upon their arrests in November.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the six. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The tablets, which weighed a total of 826 grams, were concealed inside 5 bags of dried shrimp. The contraband had an estimated value of 8 million yen, police said previously.

After the package arrived at Narita International Airport, the tablets were found by a Tokyo Customs staff member. The package was addressed to Ngyuen’s residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture.

