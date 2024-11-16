5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after corpse found in burned-out car in Chiba mountains

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested five Vietnamese men after the body of another male Vietnamese national was found in a burned-out car in the mountains earlier this year.

In February of this year, the body of Bui Quong Tung, a 29-year-old resident of Yachiyo City, was found in the car on a slope in a mountain forest in the town of Otaki.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of the five suspects, including 23-year-old Thu Minh Hai, on suspicion of robbery, reports NHK (Nov. 14).

Between February 5 and 6 of this year, Thu and his accomplices allegedly broke into the home of Bui and his partner, threatened him with a knife and punched him in the face. They then stole his smartphone and other items, including a ring.

The following day, Bui’s body was found inside the car.

Police have not disclosed whether the five have admitted to the charges, citing the fact that such information would hinder the investigation.

According to investigators, Thu and his accomplices had been in financial trouble with Bui.

Police are continuing the investigation on the suspicion that Thu and the other five men bundled Bui into the car and killed him.