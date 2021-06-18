 Press "Enter" to skip to content

4 Vietnamese nationals suspected of stealing 1,000 cosmetic items

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 18, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four Vietnamese nationals who are suspected of stealing around 1,000 cosmetic items, reports Nippon News Network (June 17).

Last month, Nguyen Thu Thao, a 24-year-old woman, and the other three suspects allegedly stole unspecified cosmetic items and medical products from a drug store in the capital.

Police later searched a residence connected to the suspects and found the roughly 1,000 cosmetic items inside.

Nguyen Thu Thao (Twitter)

In carrying out the crime last month, a 27-year-old male suspect distracted a clerk in the store while Nguyen and the other two suspects carried out the thefts.

Police believe the four suspects are members of a theft ring.

